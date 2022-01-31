City of Mt. Pleasant

THE MT PLEASANT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON THURSDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE APPROVAL OF BIDS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS AND TO AWARD THE CONTRACT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD IN TOM HARDIN ROOM AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL.

Recommended for you