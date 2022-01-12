THE MT PLEASANT GAS SYSTEM HAS DISCOVERED AN ERROR IN CUSTOMER RATES THIS MONTH. ACCORDING TO A POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA, MT PLEASANT’S GAS SUPPLIER MADE AN ERROR ON THEIR BILL TO THE CITY WHICH IN TURN CAUSED ALL CUSTOMERS TO BE BILLED AT A RATE MUCH HIGHER THAN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN. IF YOU HAVE NOT PAID YOUR UTILITY BILL, PLEASE DO NOTHING AT THIS TIME. YOU WILL RECEIVE A CORRECTED BILL SHORTLY. IF YOU HAVE PAID YOUR JANUARY BILL THE CITY STAFF WILL BE GETTING IN TOUCH WITH YOU. NO PENATLIES WILL BE CHARGED THIS MONTH BECAUSE OF THIS ERROR NOR WILL CUSTOMERS BE CUT OFF. IT IS THEIR GOAL TO GET EVERY CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT CORRECTED AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.
Mt. Pleasant Gas System Discovers Error in Customer Rates this Month
Latest News
- Beulah Nellorine Thompson White
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
- Emily Eslick Harmon
- Mt. Pleasant Gas System Discovers Error in Customer Rates this Month
- UT Southern Honors Day
- Fire Damages Maury County Property
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- State Seeks Feedback on Potential Student Based Funding Formula
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
Partly Cloudy
54° / 28°
4 AM
40°
5 AM
39°
6 AM
38°
7 AM
36°
8 AM
38°
Most Popular
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.