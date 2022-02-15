NEWS

MOUNT PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL HAS GAINED NEW FAME AS PART OF A MUSIC VIDEO RELESED THIS WEEK.  ED SHEERAN’S “THE JOKER AND THE QUEEN” FEATURES THE SCHOOL’S GYM, BAND ROOM, CLASSROOMS, AND EXTERIOR.  THE SONG, WITH ALSO FEATURES TAYLOR SWIFT, HAS ALREADY GARNERED 8 MILLION VIEWS ON YOUTUBE.

