THE MT. PLEASANT HISTORIC ZONING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE TOM HARDIN ROOM AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL.
Mt Pleasant Historic Zoning Commission Scheduled to Meet
