Weather Alert

...Marginal Fire Danger Conditions and Strong Winds This Afternoon... Strong west/northwest winds around 10 to 25 mph and gusting to 40 mph at a few locations will continue this afternoon. The strong winds combined with dry conditions has resulted in marginal fire danger conditions this afternoon as well. Some areas are seeing relative humidity values around 20 to 30 percent so far this afternoon, and will likely spread to other locations by mid afternoon. Winds will calm down this evening and RH values will rise as temperatures cool later today.