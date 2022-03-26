Bill White

Mayor of Mt Pleasant Tennessee

MT. PLEASANT MAYOR BILL WHITE HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE 71ST HOUSE DISTRICT. WHITE WAS FIRST ELECTED BACK IN 2016 AND WILL SIMULTANEOUSLY SEEK RE-ELECTION AS MAYOR OF MT PLEASANT. WHITE ADVISED HE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE WHAT HE HAS DONE LOCALLY WITH THE ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT TO A REGIONAL LEVEL. THE 71ST DISTRICT FOLLOWING THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS WILL NOW INCLUDE WESTERN MAURY COUNTY, A SLIVER OF HARDIN COUNTY, ALL OF WAYNE COUNTY AND NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY. 

