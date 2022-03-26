MT. PLEASANT MAYOR BILL WHITE HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE 71ST HOUSE DISTRICT. WHITE WAS FIRST ELECTED BACK IN 2016 AND WILL SIMULTANEOUSLY SEEK RE-ELECTION AS MAYOR OF MT PLEASANT. WHITE ADVISED HE WOULD LIKE TO TAKE WHAT HE HAS DONE LOCALLY WITH THE ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT TO A REGIONAL LEVEL. THE 71ST DISTRICT FOLLOWING THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS WILL NOW INCLUDE WESTERN MAURY COUNTY, A SLIVER OF HARDIN COUNTY, ALL OF WAYNE COUNTY AND NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
Mt. Pleasant Mayor Bill White Announces Candidacy for 71st House District and Re-Election as Mayor
