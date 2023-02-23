NEWS

THE MT PLEASANT FIRE DEPARTMENT IS OFFERING FREE SMOKE ALARMS FOR IN NEED OF ONE. IN COOPERATION WITH THE STATE OF TENNESSEE FIRE MARSHALL’S OFFICE, THEY ARE ABLE TO OFFER FREE SMOKE ALARMS AND INSTALLATION TO MOUNT PLEASANT CITY RESIDENTS. IF ANY RESIDENT WOULD LIKE THEIR SMOKE ALARMS CHECKED OR REPLACED, CONTACT THE MOUNT PLEASANT FIRE DEPARTMENT: (931) 379-3939

