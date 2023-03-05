THE MT. PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY, MARCH 14, AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL LOCATED AT 100 PUBLIC SQUARE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 PM. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
