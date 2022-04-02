THE MT. PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY APRIL 12 AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL LOCATED AT 100 PUBLIC SQUARE IN MT. PLEASANT. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE A REZONING REQUEST FOR CERTAIN PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BETWEEN SOUTHPORT ROAD AND RAINEY STREET AND A FINAL PLAT SUBMITTED FOR PROPERTY LOCATED AT 606 FLORIDA AVENUE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BE BEGIN AT 6
