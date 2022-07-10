City of Mt. Pleasant

THE MT. PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE A REZONING REQUEST BY ALAN BLEVINS FOR CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED NEAR SUGAR CREEK TO BE REZONED FROM CN TO R3 AND A REZONING REQUEST FROM JOHN KING FOR PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1120 FIRST AVENUE TO BE REZONED FROM CH TO R3. AN ANNEXIATION REQUEST FROM HARPETH VALLEY HOMES WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 IN THE TOM HARDIN ROOM AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL.

Recommended for you