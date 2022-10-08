THE MOUNT PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION WILL BE MEETING ON OCTOBER 11TH AT 6:00PM AT THE MOUNT PLEASANT CITY HALL. 100 PUBLIC SQUARE.
Latest News
- Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission to Meet
- American Red Cross Mobile Blood Mobile to be in Killen
- Cost of Major Shefield Utility System Improvement Project Has Increased
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- Lawrence County 911 Board to Meet
- Eddie Ward
- Lawrence County 4-h Chick Chain and Poultry Show
- Last Day to Register to be Able to Vote on Nov. 8th.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
45°
Clear
65° / 45°
11 PM
45°
12 AM
43°
1 AM
41°
2 AM
39°
3 AM
39°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School
- Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday
- Micheal Wade Shults
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Leoma Man Arrested Late Week for Public Intoxication
- Johnny Charles McDow
- Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.