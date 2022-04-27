THE MT. PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT QUARTERLY NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY IN THE TOM HARDIN ROOM AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6.
Mt. Pleasant Police Department Quarterly Neighborhood Watch Meeting Scheduled
