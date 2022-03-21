MT. PLEASANT POLICE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF INDIVIDUAL(S) WHO ARE TARGETING UNLOCKED VEHICLES IN MT PLEASNAT. THE ACTIVITY IS OCCURRING PRIMARILY AT NIGHT. LAW ENFORCMENT ARE URGINGIN EVERYONE TO MAKE SURE ALL OF THEIR VEHICLES ARE LOCKED WHILE PARKED AT YOUR HOME. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION THAT MAY LEAD TO AN ARREST OF THE SUSPECT OR SUSPECTS, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT 931-379-3201, OR THE MT PLEASANT SILENT WITNESS LINE AT 931-379-3381
