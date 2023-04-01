MAURY COUNTY’S LARGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR IS IN FULL SWING. SATURDAY WAS MULE DAY IN COLUMBIA, AN ANNUAL CELEBRATION THAT DRAWS THOUSANDS OF VISITORS TO THE TOWN. THE MULE DAY PARADE MARCHED THROUGH DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA SATURDAY, AS ONE OF THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BIG EVENT. ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 2, AT MAURY COUNTY PARK, INCLUDING MORE COMPETITIONS, AN ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW AND MORE.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Sunny
73° / 61°
6 PM
64°
7 PM
60°
8 PM
56°
9 PM
51°
10 PM
49°
