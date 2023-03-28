REMINDER THAT THE 2023 MULE DAY PARADE IS THIS COMING UP WEEKEND! THE MULE DAY PARADE WILL BEGIN AT 11:00 AM ON SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST, AND RUN ITS NORMAL ROUTE. THE PARADE STARTS AT THE INTERSECTION OF CARMACK BLVD. & SOUTH MAIN STREET AND TRAVELS NORTH UNTIL IT REACHES WEST 7TH STREET. AT WEST 7TH STREET, THE PARADE TURNS LEFT ONTO WEST 7TH STREET AND TRAVELS WESTBOUND UNTIL IT ENDS AT ACADEMY LANE. THE PARADE STAGING AREA WHICH RUNS SOUTHBOUND FROM GARDEN STREET AT WEST 8TH STREET TO CARMACK BLVD AT POLK STREET WILL BE CLOSED BEGINNING AT 9:00 AM ON SATURDAY AND WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AFTER THE PARADE. THE REMAINDER OF THE PARADE ROUTE WHICH RUNS TO WEST 7TH STREET AT ACADEMY LANE WILL BE CLOSED BEGINNING AT 10:00 AM ON SATURDAY AND WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AFTER THE PARADE. DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS EVENT BEGINNING AS EARLY AS 8:30 AM. MOTORISTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PLAN AHEAD.
