PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR MULE DAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE ANNUAL EVENT, WHICH ATTRACTS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE EACH YEAR, WILL BE HELD MARCH 27 THROUGH APRIL 2. THIS WEEKEND, ONE LUCKY PARTICIPANT WILL BE NAMED THIS YEAR’S MULE DAY QUEEN. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT MULE DAY.COM.
Latest News
- Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
- Mt. Pleasant Recreation Commission meets Feb. 8
- Youth artwork accepted for Florence exhibit
- Tickets on sale for Lawrenceburg Community Theatre production
- Lawrence County Chamber hosts workshop on business
- Checkpoint planned for Wayne County on February 10
- Lee delivers State of the State address February 6
- Capley named secretary of TN House Republican Caucus
Currently in Lawrenceburg
35°
Clear
58° / 35°
2 AM
35°
3 AM
35°
4 AM
34°
5 AM
35°
6 AM
34°
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting
- Body Recovered from Fire Tower in Maury County
- Vehicle fire in Marshall County
- Lawrence County Arrest
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
- SCHRA commodity distribution is February 8
- Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
- Capley named secretary of TN House Republican Caucus
- Search Continues for Missing Boater
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.