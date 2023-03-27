NEWS

THE OFFICIAL MULE DAY WAGON TRAIN SETS OFF TODAY AS IT TRAVELS THROUGHOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE ON THE WAY TO COLUMBIA. THE WAGON TRAIN IS SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE MID AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THOUSANDS OF VISITORS ARE EXPECTED IN AND AROUND COLUMBIA THIS WEEK AND HORSES AND WAGONS ARE LIKELY TO BE SEEN ALONG THE ROADS. COLUMBIA POLICE ENCOURAGE MOTORISTS TO BE PATIENT AND DRIVE RESPONSIBLY.

Recommended for you