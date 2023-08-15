THE JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED THE RETURN OF MUNCH A LUNCH ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 18TH. THE LUNCHES ARE 10 DOLLARS AND INCLUDES A HAM AND TURKEY OR CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT, POTATO CHIPS, FRUIT, AND DELICIOUS DESSERT. DONATIONS WILL BE USED TOWARDS PROJECTS SUCH AS PROM PAMPERING, MIRACLE LEAGUE, SNACK SACKS AND OTHER VARIOUS PROJECTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-321-8497 OR 731-592-0820.
