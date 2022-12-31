A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AND THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A MAN ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF AN ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED AT A BUSINESS IN COUNCE LATE THURSDAY EVENING. DEPUTIES WITH THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE OBSERVED AN UNRESPONSIVE MAN IN THE PARKING LOT. THE VICTIM, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFERY DAVID PETTIGREW, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. DURING THE INVESTIGATION, AUTHORITIES DETERMINED THAT SONNY COLE MCVAY WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR JEFFERY PETTIGREW’S DEATH. MCVAY WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY MORNING AND BOOKED INTO THE HARDIN COUNTY JAIL.
...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Overnight... As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog may start to develop tonight. If you're going to be on Middle TN roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/2 mile or less. If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. Conditions should improve by 9 am Sunday morning.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog will reduce visibility quickly, especially in low lying areas and by bodies of water. If you're going to be on Middle TN roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/2 mile or less. If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
