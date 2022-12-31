Weather Alert

As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog may start to develop tonight. If you're going to be on Middle TN roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/2 mile or less. If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. Conditions should improve by 9 am Sunday morning.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog will reduce visibility quickly, especially in low lying areas and by bodies of water. If you're going to be on Middle TN roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/2 mile or less. If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&