A MURDER INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS FOUND SHOT FRIDAY MORNING. THE BODY OF PATRICK BARGER WAS LOCATED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN SUMMERTOWN ON CALDWELL ROAD INSIDE A WORKSHOP. INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAVE RULED THIS A HOMICIDE AND ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING INTO MULTIPLE LEADS AND NARROWING DOWN SUSPECTS. IF ANYONE IN THE SUMMERTOWN OR SURROUNDING AREAS HAS ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

