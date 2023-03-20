A MURDER INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER A SUMMERTOWN MAN WAS FOUND SHOT FRIDAY MORNING. THE BODY OF PATRICK BARGER WAS LOCATED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN SUMMERTOWN ON CALDWELL ROAD INSIDE A WORKSHOP. INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAVE RULED THIS A HOMICIDE AND ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING INTO MULTIPLE LEADS AND NARROWING DOWN SUSPECTS. IF ANYONE IN THE SUMMERTOWN OR SURROUNDING AREAS HAS ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
