NEWS

In JUST ONE WEEK, THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS WILL HOLD A HUGE BIRTHDAY BASH. MUSCLE SHOALS WILL CELEBRATE ITS 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH A FESTIVAL ON THE LAWN OF CITY HALL ON SATURDAY, APRIL 22. THE FREE EVENT INCLUDE CONCERTS STARTING AT 2 PM. ENTERTAINERS INCLUDE KIP MOORE, SARA EVANS, ANDERSON EAST, GARY NICHOLS AND MORE. CHECK OUT MUSCLESHOALSONEHUNDRED.COM FOR A FULL LINEUP.

Recommended for you