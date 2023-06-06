NEWS

THE FIRST MEETING OF THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO (TODAY) TUESDAY. THE COUNCIL MEETS REGULARLY ON FIRST AND THIRD MONDAY OF EACH MONTH. THE MEETING WAS MOVED DUE TO SCHEDULE CONFLICTS WITH SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE BOARD. THE COUNCIL WORK SESSION WILL BEGIN AT 5 WITH THE BUSINESS MEETING AT 6.

Recommended for you