THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS TO SIT ON THE CITY’S CIVIL SERVICE BOARD AND THE RIVERBEND MENTAL HEALTH BOARD. THE CIVIL SERVICE BOARD POSITION HAS A THREE-YEAR TERM THAT ENDS JUNE 2025 AND THE RIVERBEND MENTAL HEALTH BOARD POSITION INVOLVES FILLING AND UNEXPIRED TERM THAT ENDS IN APRIL 2025. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS MAY 20TH AND APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND AT CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS DOT COM.
Muscle Shoals City Council Seeking Qualified Applicants for Boards
