THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TODAY IN THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY HALL AUDITORIUM. THE SESSION IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 5 WITH THE BUSINESS PORTION OF THE MEETING TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY AFTER. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE COUNCIL IS EXPECTED TO APPOINT A NEW CITY PROSECUTOR DURING TODAY’S MEETING. A POSITION THAT WAS LEFT VACANT WHEN MITCHELL HAYS WAS APPOINTED BY GOVERNOR IVEY TO SERVE AS CIRCUIT JUDGE. BETHANY MALONE, WHO HAS WORKED WITH HAYS WAS APPOINTED AS INTERIM PROSECUTOR.

