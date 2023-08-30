THE MUSCLE SHOALS FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT DUE TO AN INOPERABLE PRIVATE FIRE LINE AT SOUTHGATE MALL AND THERE BEING NO FIRE PROTECTION, ALL BUSINESSES AT THAT LOCATION WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
Muscle Shoals Fire Department Closes Mall due to Inoperable Private Fire Line
