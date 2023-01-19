ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED AN INDECENT EXPOSURE COMPLAINT AT MCFARLAND PARK. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE VICTIM, A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD FEMALE, STATED A MALE HAD ASKED HER FOR DIRECTIONS AND THEN EXPOSED HIS GENITALS. THE VICTIM DESCRIBED THE OFFENDER AND HIS VEHICLE AND OFFICERS WITH FLORENCE PARK POLICE WERE ABLE TO LOCATE A VEHICLE MATCHING THE VICTIM'S DESCRIPTION AND CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON THE CAR. THE VICTIM IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER, JAMES L. MCGUIRE, 49, OF MUSCLE SHOALS AS THE OFFENDER. MCGUIRE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER AND WAS RELEASED ON A 500 DOLLAR BOND.
Muscle Shoals Man Arrested in Florence for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Female Victim
Latest News
- James Donald Willis
- State Rep Kip Capley Appointed to Serve on Four Committees
- Crockett Theatre Performance Series Continues
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- Shari Lee Trotti
- Lawrence County Republican Party to Meet
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- Muscle Shoals Man Arrested in Florence for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Female Victim
Currently in Lawrenceburg
40°
Partly Cloudy
63° / 40°
1 AM
39°
2 AM
38°
3 AM
37°
4 AM
36°
5 AM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
- Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
- Muscle Shoals Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Greg Holt
- Peggy Jo Springer
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
- Gary Lee Wright
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.