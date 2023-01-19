NEWS

ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED AN INDECENT EXPOSURE COMPLAINT AT MCFARLAND PARK. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE VICTIM, A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD FEMALE, STATED A MALE HAD ASKED HER FOR DIRECTIONS AND THEN EXPOSED HIS GENITALS. THE VICTIM DESCRIBED THE OFFENDER AND HIS VEHICLE AND OFFICERS WITH FLORENCE PARK POLICE WERE ABLE TO LOCATE A VEHICLE MATCHING THE VICTIM'S DESCRIPTION AND CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON THE CAR. THE VICTIM IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER, JAMES L. MCGUIRE, 49, OF MUSCLE SHOALS AS THE OFFENDER. MCGUIRE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER AND WAS RELEASED ON A 500 DOLLAR BOND.

