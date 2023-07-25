THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL RECENTLY APPROVED THE SALE OF 6.8 MILLION DOLLARS IN GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE FUNDS WILL BE USED TO BUILD FIRE STATION 4 ON OLD ALABAMA 20. BRAD SLATER CONSTRUCTION WAS AWARDED THE BID AT $3,150,000 DOLLARS. THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN PURCHASED AND THE NEW STATION WILL HELP INCREASE EMERGENCY SERVICES IN THE SOUTHEASTERN PART OF MUSCLE SHOALS. IN ADDITION TO THE NEW FIRE STATION, FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE NEW FIRE APPARATUS AND FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO MUSCLE SHOALS CITY HALL.THE BONDS WILL BE PAID OFF IN 25 YEARS.
Latest News
- Jerry Lands
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
- Leoma Fire Department Fundraiser Underway
- New Prospect Fire Alerting Residents of Someone Going Door to Door Claiming they are with Fire Department
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- McFarland Park Beach Back Open in Florence
- City of Waynesboro Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Lawrence County Commission Passes Budget
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
Sunny
77° / 75°
9 AM
81°
10 AM
84°
11 AM
87°
12 PM
89°
1 PM
90°
Most Popular
Articles
- Update on Shoal Creek Investigation
- TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Search Warrant Results in Seizure of Property and Drugs in Lawrence County
- Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Traffic Enforcement Monday Morning on Highway 43
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Camper
- TN Department of Economic and Community Development Announces Significant Changes to Site Development Grant Program
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.