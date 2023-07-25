NEWS

THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY COUNCIL RECENTLY APPROVED THE SALE OF 6.8 MILLION DOLLARS IN GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE FUNDS WILL BE USED TO BUILD FIRE STATION 4 ON OLD ALABAMA 20. BRAD SLATER CONSTRUCTION WAS AWARDED THE BID AT $3,150,000 DOLLARS. THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN PURCHASED AND THE NEW STATION WILL HELP INCREASE EMERGENCY SERVICES IN THE SOUTHEASTERN PART OF MUSCLE SHOALS. IN ADDITION TO THE NEW FIRE STATION, FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE NEW FIRE APPARATUS AND FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO MUSCLE SHOALS CITY HALL.THE BONDS WILL BE PAID OFF IN 25 YEARS.

Recommended for you