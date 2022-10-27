THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THEY HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF. A GROUP IS ATTEMPTING TO FRAUDULENTLY OBTAIN MONEY FROM RESIDENTS OF MUSCLE SHOALS OVER THE TELEPHONE. THE PERSON CALLING IS TELLING CITIZENS THEY HAVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MISSING JURY DUTY AND MUST MAKE PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE TO AVOID ARREST. THIS IS A SCAM. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOT IN CHARGE OF WHO SERVES ON ANY JURY. THAT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COLBERT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK’S OFFICE. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ATTEMPT TO SOLICIT MONEY FOR ANYTHING, PERIOD, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PHONE. THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THIS TYPE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ARE NORMALLY NOT LOCAL TO THE AREA AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT ARE FOUND TO BE OPERATING OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION OF SOMEONE LOCALLY THAT MAY BE INVOLVED IN THESE TYPE SCAMS. PLEASE CALL THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION AT 256-814-6062.
