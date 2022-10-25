THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE DEA DRUG TAKE DAY ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH FROM 10AM-2PM. PLEASE DROP OFF YOUR OUTDATED OR UNUSED MEDICATION AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT FRONT PARKING LOT.
Latest News
- Jamie Lynn Killen
- Debra Foster
- City of Collinwood Annual Fall Clean Up
- Florence City Council Scheduled to Meet November 1st
- 37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
- Spring Hill Fire Department Fire Chief Announced
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- Lawrence County Commissioner Appointed to IPSA Advisory Committee
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Clear
56° / 45°
10 PM
46°
11 PM
44°
12 AM
44°
1 AM
42°
2 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
- Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
- Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
- Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
- Series of Vehicle Burglaries Reported in Lawrenceburg
- Maury County Responders Busy on Monday
- Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.