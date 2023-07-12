NEWS

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JUNE. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1311 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 121 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 450 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JUNE, IN ADDITION TO 22 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 76 WRECKS, 81 ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 76 WRECKS WHICH INCLUDE 53 ON THE ROADWAY AND 23 ON PRIVATE PROPERTY.

