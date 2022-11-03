THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1201 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 112 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 355 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 16 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 88 ALARMS AND 15 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 93 CRASHES.
