THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS MAKING PLANS TO CELEBRATE A HUGE MILESTONE IN ITS HISTORY. MUSCLE SHOALS WILL HOLD ITS 100TH BIRTHDAY BASH ON SATURDAY, APRIL 22. A FREE ALL -DAY EVENT IS PLANNED ON THE LAWN OF MUSCLE SHOALS CITY HALL. FESTIVITIES WILL INCLUDE CONCERTS STARTING AT 2 PM. ENTERTAINERS INCLUDE KIP MOORE, SARA EVANS, ANDERSON EAST, GARY NICHOLS AND MORE. CHECK OUT MUSCLESHOALS100.COM FOR A FULL LINEUP.

