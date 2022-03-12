Music City Grand Prix Logo

MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX PROMOTER, JASON RITTENBERRY, VISITED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY.  RITTENBERRY SPOKE TO MEMBERS ABOUT THE 2021 INAUGURAL EVENT IN THAT IT WAS SUCCESSFUL IN ALL RESPECTS WITH OVER 110,000 PEOPLE PASSING THROUGH THE GATES DURING THE THREE-DAY EVENT. THE GRAND PRIX FEATURED THREE DAYS OF ROAD RACING OVER THE STREETS OF NASHVILLE, FIVE MAJOR CONCERTS, AND NUMEROUS OTHER ACTIVITIES.  RITTENBERRY REPORTED THAT THE EVENT GENERATED OVER 27 MILLION DOLLARS IN ECONOMIC IMPACT FOR THE CITY OF NASHVILLE AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES. THE 2022 MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX WILL BE HELD IN NASHVILLE ON AUGUST 5 THRU AUGUST 7 WITH ADVANCE TICKETS GOING ON SALE IN MID-APRIL.

