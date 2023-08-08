NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT AND THE CITY OF PULASKI WILL UNVEIL A TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS MARKER FOR EDWIN CRAIG ON THURSDAY AT 3 AT THE GILES COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY. CRAIG WAS A RADIO PIONEER AND WAS BORN IN PULASKI BEFRO HIS FAMILY RELOCATED TO NASHVILLE WHERE HIS DAD CORNELIUS CRAIG, BOUGHT THE NEWLY FORMED INSURANCE COMPANY NATIONAL LIFE & ACCIDENT. CRAIG ATTENDED VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY BEFORE JOINING NATIONAL LIFE IN 1913. HE MARRIED ELIZABETH WADE, ALSO FROM PULASKI, AND WORKED IN VARIOUS ROLES AT THE FAMILY BUSINESS.  ON OCT. 5, 1925, WSM DEBUTED. WSM’S CALL LETTERS STOOD FOR NATIONAL LIFE’S SLOGAN, “WE SHIELD MILLIONS.” CRAIG LAUNCHED THE NATION’S FIRST FM STATION AND LATER NASHVILLE’S FIRST TV STATION, WSM-TV (NOW WSMV).

