THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT AND THE CITY OF PULASKI WILL UNVEIL A TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS MARKER FOR EDWIN CRAIG ON THURSDAY AT 3 AT THE GILES COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY. CRAIG WAS A RADIO PIONEER AND WAS BORN IN PULASKI BEFRO HIS FAMILY RELOCATED TO NASHVILLE WHERE HIS DAD CORNELIUS CRAIG, BOUGHT THE NEWLY FORMED INSURANCE COMPANY NATIONAL LIFE & ACCIDENT. CRAIG ATTENDED VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY BEFORE JOINING NATIONAL LIFE IN 1913. HE MARRIED ELIZABETH WADE, ALSO FROM PULASKI, AND WORKED IN VARIOUS ROLES AT THE FAMILY BUSINESS. ON OCT. 5, 1925, WSM DEBUTED. WSM’S CALL LETTERS STOOD FOR NATIONAL LIFE’S SLOGAN, “WE SHIELD MILLIONS.” CRAIG LAUNCHED THE NATION’S FIRST FM STATION AND LATER NASHVILLE’S FIRST TV STATION, WSM-TV (NOW WSMV).
Latest News
- Annual Crossroads of Dixie
- Music Pathways Marker Unveiling in Pulaski
- Missing Angus in Lawrence County
- EMS Continued Education Course Offered at Jason Dickey Training Center
- Male Dies from Lightning Strike in Florence
- Miranda Lynn
- Open House at Tennessee Tech in Lawrenceburg
- Roger Dwight Quillen, Sr
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Clear
80° / 66°
12 AM
70°
1 AM
69°
2 AM
68°
3 AM
67°
4 AM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Drugs, Cash and a Handgun in Lawrence County
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Killen Municipal Court Issues Active Warrant List
- Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Road Closure in Spring Hill
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help with Stolen Equipment
- Lawrence County Jury Finds Wise Guilty of Second Degree Murder
- Rex Eells
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.