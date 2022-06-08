SPRING HILL OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE 2900 BLOCK OF HEARTHSIDE DRIVE TODAY TO A REPORT OF A MOTORVEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING A FENCE, A PLAYHOUSE AND A HOUSE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING DOWN PORT ROYAL ROAD WHEN THE YOUNG DRIVER LOST CONTROL SUBSEQUENTLY HIT THREE FENCES, AN UNOCCUPIED PLAYHOUSE AND A HOUSE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
