A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING A TRUCK CARRYING A CATTLE TRAILER AND TRAIN AND SEVERAL SIDE STREETS BLOCKED IN LORETTO TODAY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE ON VINE STREET AROUND 2:20 PM. DUE TO THE ACCIDENT THE FOLLOWING STREETS ARE BLOCKED BY THE STOPPED TRAIN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: VINE STREET AND CHURCH STREET FROM SECOND AVE TO THE HIGHWAY ALONG WITH WEST COMMERCE STREET FROM THE HIGHWAY TO NORTH MAIN STREET. ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE ACCIDENT WILL BE TOMMY AUGUSTINE BY CITY HALL OR WEST DEMUMBRUM IN FRONT OF THE HIGH SCHOOL. 

