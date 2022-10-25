NEWS

MY RIDE LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL SOON BE CELEBRATING THEIR FOURTH YEAR IN NOVEMBER AND IS CURRENTLY SEEKING VOLUNTEER DRIVERS. MY RIDE LAWRENCE COUNTY IS A VOLUNTEER SENIOR TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM THAT SERVES OLDER ADULTS, WHO NEED AFFORDABLE, ACCESSIBLE, ASSISTED TRANSPORTATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-244-RIDE OR EMAIL MY RIDE LAWRENCE AT GMAIL DOT COM. 

