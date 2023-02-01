NEWS

THE NATCHEZ TRACE GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY IS SCEHDUELD TO MEET FEBRUARY 12TH AT THE FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY. GUEST SPEAKER WILL BE JORDAN COLLIER WHO WILL BE PRESENTING A PROGRAM ON SOUTHERN CLAIMS COMMISSION CLAIMANTS FROM LAUDERDALE COUTNY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 2.

