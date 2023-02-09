NEWS

IN 2022, NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY RANGERS MADE 8,557 TRAFFIC STOPS WHICH RESULTED IN 6,428 CITATIONS AND 266 ARRESTS. THE MAJORITY OF ARRESTS WERE FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS. THE SECOND MOST COMMON REASON WAS FOR WARRANTS ISSUED BY OTHER AGENCIES AND THIRD WAS FOR DRUG POSSESSION CHARGES. ADDITIONALLY, PARK RANGERS RESPONDED TO 260 MOTOR VEHICLE CRASHES ALONG THE 444-MILE PARKWAY. WHILE MOST CRASHES INVOLVED MINOR OR NO INJURIES, TWO RESULTED IN LOSS OF HUMAN LIFE. 

