National Day of Prayer is Thursday
When we are committed to prayer it makes a difference for us and our families, our communities, nation, and the world. Prayer is more powerful when we engage in it both as individuals and as part of a group.
That’s why I’m inviting you to attend our National Day of Prayer Service at Noon this Thursday, May 5, at the flagpole on the east side of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us,” Colossians 2:6-7. We exalt (lift up) God by praising Him and lowering ourselves before Him in worship.
On Thursday, other pastors and I will exalt God and lead specific prayer for our country and its seven centers of influence: government, military, media arts, business, education, church, and family. To aid your personal prayer life, you can base your requests on the following:
GOVERNMENT
*That leaders at every level and judges in our courts be granted wisdom to act with integrity.
MILITARY
*For perseverance to endure hardship;
*For wise leaders who inspire respect from those under their command; and
*For protection and support for the families they have left behind.
MEDIA
*That decision makers within the media will realize they can make a profit by producing uplifting projects; and
*That Christians in media will find favor and be filled with creative ideas that bring kingdom principles and life-giving messages to the public.
BUSINESS
*For the discovery of ideas and resources to open principled businesses, especially in areas that need an economic boost; and
*That Christian workers will display Christ-like humility and service to their co-workers and customers.
EDUCATION
*For a safe atmosphere conductive to learning
*For excellence in educators; and
*That every student will have equal opportunities to achieve their full potential.
CHURCH
*That the church will find a new zeal and commitment to the mission and purpose of Jesus Christ;
*For unity with and among churches that reveal God’s love to the world; and
*Integrity – that God’s people look and act differently from the world.
FAMILY
*For unity and love in individual families that reach out in hospitality toward others; and
*For healthy relationships between parents and children.
Please join us as we praise God for all He has done and will do in our world.
