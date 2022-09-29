State of Tennessee

ROUGHLY 1,200 SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN FROM THE TENNESSEE NATIONAL GUARD WILL DEPART FROM MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ACROSS TENNESSEE TODAY TO SUPPORT RESPONSE AND RECOVERY EFFORTS IN FLORIDA FOLLOWING THE LANDFALL OF HURRICANE IAN. THE 278TH REGIMENTAL SUPPORT SQUADRON IN COLUMBIA IS AMONG THE UNITS CURRENTLY DEPLOYING FROM TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV

