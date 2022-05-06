NEWS

NATIONAL NURSES WEEK BEGINS MAY 6, AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS JOINING THE RECOGNITION EFFORTS TO HIGHLIGHT AND PROMOTE THE WORK AND DEDICATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH NURSES ACROSS TENNESSEE. NATIONAL NURSES WEEK WHICH RUNS THRU MAY 12TH ESTABLISHES A SPECIFIC TIME EACH YEAR, TO HONOR AND ACKNOWLEDGE NURSES AND RECOGNIZE THE POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM ACROSS THE COUNTRY. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH EMPLOYS NURSES ACROSS THE STATE, SERVING IN LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS AND CLINICS AND LEADING PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMS. THE DEPARTMENT ALSO SUPPORTS THE ONGOING RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION OF NURSES THROUGH THE ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT OF THE BOARD OF NURSING. 

