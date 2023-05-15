NEWS

POLICE DEPARTMENTS ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL JOIN OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ACROSS THE NATION THIS WEEK IN CELEBRATING NATIONAL POLICE WEEK.  IN 1962, PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY SIGNED A PROCLAMATION DESIGNATING MAY 15TH AS PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL DAY AND THE WEEK IN WHICH THAT DATE FALLS AS POLICE WEEK.  THIS WEEK WE HONOR OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY AND ALSO PAY SPECIAL RECOGNITION TO THSOE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES IN THE LINE OF DUTY FOR THE SAFETY AND PROTECTION OF OTHERS.  IN CONJUNCTION WITH NATIONAL POLICE WEEK, THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT'S  2023 MEMORIAL SERVICE PRESENTED BY THE HONOR GUARDS OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY MAY 16TH AT 7. THIS YEAR’S LOCATION WILL BE AT PLEASANT HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH AT 2712 TROTWOOD AVENUE IN COLUMBIA.

