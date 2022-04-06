911 CENTERS ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AREA ARE MAKING PLANS TO HONOR THEIR TELECOMMUNICATORS THIS COMING WEEK AS SUNDAY KICKS OFF NATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMMUNICATOR WEEK. EACH YEAR THE SECOND FULL WEEK IN APRIL IS DESIGNATED TO HONOR THE SPECIAL MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVE AS TELECOMMUNICATORS OR 911 DISPATCHERS. EVERY DAY PEOPLE DEPEND ON THE SKILL, EXPERTISE AND COMMITMENT OF THESE INDIVIDUALS, WHO OFTEN GO UNNOTICED. THESE DEDICATED PROFESSIONALS ARE TRAINED AND PREPARED FOR THE UNEXPECTED AND UNIMAGINABLE AND MAKE THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIFE AND DEATH IN MANY INSTANCES. NATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMMUNICATOR WEEK BEGAN IN 1981 in CALIFORNIA AT A SMALL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND BECAME A NATIONAL INITIATIVE WHEN PRESIDENT CLINTON SIGNED THE ACT INTO LAW.
National Public Safety Telecommunitcator Week Begins Sunday
