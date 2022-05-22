NEWS

NATIONAL SAFE BOATING WEEK BEGAN THIS WEEKEND AND THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WILL BE PARTICIPATING TO PROMOTE THE WEAR OF LIFE JACKETS AS THE SUMMER BOATING SEASON STARTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, NATIONAL SAFE BOATING WEEK IS HELD ANNUALLY THE WEEK PRIOR TO MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AND BOATING PARTNERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ARE TEAMING TO PROMOTE SAFE BOATING PRACTICES. TWRA HAS REPORTED A NOTICEABLE INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON THE STATE’S LAKES AND RIVERS THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS. THUS FAR IN 2022, THERE HAVE BEEN EIGHT STATEWIDE FATALITIES, THREE OF WHICH HAVE INVOLVED PADDLECRAFT.