NATIONAL SAFE BOATING WEEK BEGAN THIS WEEKEND AND THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WILL BE PARTICIPATING TO PROMOTE THE WEAR OF LIFE JACKETS AS THE SUMMER BOATING SEASON STARTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, NATIONAL SAFE BOATING WEEK IS HELD ANNUALLY THE WEEK PRIOR TO MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AND BOATING PARTNERS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ARE TEAMING TO PROMOTE SAFE BOATING PRACTICES. TWRA HAS REPORTED A NOTICEABLE INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON THE STATE’S LAKES AND RIVERS THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS. THUS FAR IN 2023, THERE HAVE BEEN NINE STATEWIDE FATALITIES, FOUR OF WHICH HAVE INVOLVED PADDLECRAFT.
Latest News
- John Bradford Robinson
- James Murley
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Lawrence County
- Road Construction Will Not Delay Motorists Memorial Day Weekend
- Mt Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals to Meet
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- National Safe Boating Week Underway
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Partly Cloudy
75° / 61°
4 PM
75°
5 PM
75°
6 PM
75°
7 PM
73°
8 PM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Deputy Shot in Giles County During Stand Off
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Publics Help
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
- LCSO Investigating Theft of Lawn Mower and Generator
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- Male Subject Found Deceased
- Lawrence County commission meets May 23
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.