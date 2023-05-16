THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL PRESENT THE NATIONAL SENIOR HEALTH AND FITNESS DAY WEDNESDAY MAY 31ST FROM 10 TO 1 AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. THOSE 55 AND OLDER ARE INVITED TO COME AND VISIT INFORMATION TABLES, PLAY GAMES, LISTEN TO MUSIC, ENJOY EXERCISE DEMONSTRATIONS AND EAT. THERE WILL BE PRIZE GIVEAWAYS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Cloudy
82° / 66°
12 AM
68°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
66°
3 AM
64°
4 AM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Authorities Continue the Search for Suspect in Murder Investigation
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Theft of Wood
- LCSO Investigating Theft of Lawn Mower and Generator
- Male Subject Found Deceased
- Authorities Investigate Loud Noise at Middle School
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- Chase Yocom
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.