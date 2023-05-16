NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL PRESENT THE NATIONAL SENIOR HEALTH AND FITNESS DAY WEDNESDAY MAY 31ST FROM 10 TO 1 AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. THOSE 55 AND OLDER ARE INVITED TO COME AND VISIT INFORMATION TABLES, PLAY GAMES, LISTEN TO MUSIC, ENJOY EXERCISE DEMONSTRATIONS AND EAT. THERE WILL BE PRIZE GIVEAWAYS.

Recommended for you