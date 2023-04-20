NEWS

A NEW ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY WAS RECENTLY SWORN IN, IN THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT. CIRCUIT JUDGE DAVID ALLEN RECENTLY ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY BRITTANY SPEARS WHO BEGAN WORKING FOR THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE IN APRIL 2018, AS A CASE WORKER IN THE CHILD SUPPORT DIVISION. SHE RECENTLY GRADUATED FROM NASHVILLE SCHOOL OF LAW AND PASSED THE BAR EXAM. SPEARS IS A NATIVE OF LEWIS COUNTY AND WILL BE ASSIGNED AS A PROSECUTOR IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT IS COMPRISED OF MAURY, WAYNE, LAWRENCE, AND GILES COUNTIES.

