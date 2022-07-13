ON JULY 21ST, MAURY COUNTY 911 WILL BECOME ONE OF THE FIRST 911 CENTERS IN THE COUNTRY USING A LIFE-SAVING DATABASE THAT WILL HELP FIRST RESPONDERS INTERACT WITH PEOPLE WITH AUTISM. TO HELP DEVELOP THE SYSTEM, MAUTY COUNTY 911 IS ASKING CITIZENS TO FILL OUT A FORM THAT WILL HELP BUILD THE DATABASE SO WHEN FIRST RESPONDERS ARRIVE AT THAT RESIDENCE, THEY ALREADY KNOW VITAL IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PERSON WITH AUTISM AT THAT HOUSE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-381-3190.
