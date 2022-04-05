NEW PROSPECT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL DISMISS THURSDAY AT 1:30 AS FRIENDS AND FAMILY WILL REMEMBER BELOVED EDUCATOR AND DIFFERENCE MAKER, KIM SLATER, AT 4. STUDENT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES WILL PROVIDE NORMAL BUSING FOR NPES STUDENTS BEGINNING AT 1:30. ALL OTHER SCHOOLS WILL OPERATE ON NORMAL HOURS WITH STUDENT TRANSPORTATION RUNNING REGULAR AFTERNOON ROUTES.
Latest News
- New Prospect Elementary to Dismiss Thursday at 1:30
- Christopher Lee Burgess
- Maury County Fire Receives Donation
- Community Rural Food Delivery Pop Up Food Distribution
- LCSO Offers Free Handgun Training Course
- Arrest Made in Gillespie Case
- Five Face Attempted Murder Charges in Lauderdale County
- Sheets Sentenced to 6 Years
Currently in Lawrenceburg
53°
Mostly Cloudy
59° / 53°
11 PM
52°
12 AM
52°
1 AM
51°
2 AM
52°
3 AM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Pursuit Ends with Crash in Muscle Shoals
- Maury County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Vehicular Homicide
- Death Investigation Under Way in Lincoln County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Traffic Crashes Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- USDA Commodities Distribution Announced by The South-Central Human Resource Agency
- Student Detained at McBride Elementary School in Colbert County
- Five Face Attempted Murder Charges in Lauderdale County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.