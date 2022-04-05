LCSS SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

NEW PROSPECT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL DISMISS THURSDAY AT 1:30 AS FRIENDS AND FAMILY WILL REMEMBER BELOVED EDUCATOR AND DIFFERENCE MAKER, KIM SLATER, AT 4.  STUDENT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES WILL PROVIDE NORMAL BUSING FOR NPES STUDENTS BEGINNING AT 1:30. ALL OTHER SCHOOLS WILL OPERATE ON NORMAL HOURS WITH STUDENT TRANSPORTATION RUNNING REGULAR AFTERNOON ROUTES.

