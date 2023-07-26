NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT THE PUBLIC OF SOME CALLS THEY HAVE RECEIVED REGARDING SOMONE GOING DOOR TO DOOR IN THEIR AREA CLAIMING TO BE WITH NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT. NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT IS NOT DOING ANY TYPE OF FUND RAISING AT THIS TIME AND HAS NOT DONE ANY KIND OF DOOR TO DOOR SINCE COVID.
New Prospect Fire Alerting Residents of Someone Going Door to Door Claiming they are with Fire Department
Latest News
- Jerry Lands
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
- Leoma Fire Department Fundraiser Underway
- New Prospect Fire Alerting Residents of Someone Going Door to Door Claiming they are with Fire Department
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- McFarland Park Beach Back Open in Florence
- City of Waynesboro Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Lawrence County Commission Passes Budget
Currently in Lawrenceburg
83°
Sunny
83° / 75°
11 AM
86°
12 PM
88°
1 PM
89°
2 PM
91°
3 PM
92°
Most Popular
Articles
- Update on Shoal Creek Investigation
- TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Search Warrant Results in Seizure of Property and Drugs in Lawrence County
- Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Traffic Enforcement Monday Morning on Highway 43
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Camper
- TN Department of Economic and Community Development Announces Significant Changes to Site Development Grant Program
- Two Law Enforcement Officers Indicted
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.