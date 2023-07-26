NEWS

NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT THE PUBLIC OF SOME CALLS THEY HAVE RECEIVED REGARDING SOMONE GOING DOOR TO DOOR IN THEIR AREA CLAIMING TO BE WITH NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT. NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT IS NOT DOING ANY TYPE OF FUND RAISING AT THIS TIME AND HAS NOT DONE ANY KIND OF DOOR TO DOOR SINCE COVID.

